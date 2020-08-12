Scientists assure public SA's COVID vaccine trial safe as over 1k people enrol

One-thousand-and-seventeen participants in Gauteng have received one vaccine, and 50 have had the jab in the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG – More than 1,000 participants have been enrolled in South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine efficacy trial.

Wits University is collaborating with the University of Oxford and the Oxford Jenner Institute for the study to be rolled out locally.

South African Medical Research Council, chief executive officer, and president, Professor Glenda Gray joined the randomised control trial and received her first dose at University of Cape Town’s Lung Institute on Tuesday.

“We are all part of the solution. There are a lot of people who are saying it’s experimentation on humans and we shouldn’t be doing this; and I wanted to, as a scientist, volunteer because I believe in the safety and the importance of science and people taking part in vaccine trails.”

Professor Keertan Dheda, head of Groote Schuur hospital's pulmonology division, stresses it's safe for people to participate in the vaccine efficacy study.

“It was also published in the Lancet, which is a phase one – phase two study. These are studies that we do to ascertain safety; and in that study over 1,000 participants were recruited. What we know from that study is that the vaccine is quite safe.”

