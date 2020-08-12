Samwu: Service delivery will be fast tracked in City of Tshwane

Employees abandoned their posts a few weeks ago over salary disputes.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) said service delivery will be fast-tracked in the City of Tshwane.

Residents in the capital have raised concerns about the state of the city after services were disrupted by the stay away.

Some say waste has not been picked up and there have been several power interruptions.

Samwu workers haven’t been demanding a wage hike of about 6%.

The union said it was now reached an agreement and its members would get back to work.

Samwu's Mpho Tladinyane said: “We have made a commitment to the administrators to say that as there are areas of concern or need, we will be able to engage ourselves and go the extra mile to assist communities in certain areas.”

