SA scientists stress safety of participation in COVID-19 vaccine trial

CAPE TOWN - More than 1,000 participants have been enrolled in South Africa's COVID-19 vaccine efficacy trial.

Wits University is collaborating with the University of Oxford and the Oxford Jenner Institute for the study to be rolled out locally.

In Gauteng, 1,017 participants have received one vaccine and 50 in the Western Cape.

South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) CEO and president, Professor Glenda Gray, joined the randomised control trial and received her first jab at UCT's Lung Institute on Tuesday.

"We're all part of the solution. And I wanted to do this because there are a lot of anti-vaxxers, people who are saying that there is experimentation on humans and we shouldn't be doing this and I wanted to, as a scientist, volunteer because I believe that this legitimises and endorses the safety and the importance of science and of people taking part in vaccine trials."

Professor Keertan Dheda, the head of Groote Schuur Hospital's pulmonology division, stressed that it was safe for people to participate in the vaccine efficacy study.

"There was also a study published in the Lancet, which is a phase one-phase two study, these are early studies we do to ascertain safety and in that study over 1,000 participants were recruited and what we know from that study is that the vaccine is quite safe."

The second site in the province where participants will be enrolled started operating at Tygerberg Hospital last week.

