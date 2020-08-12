20°C / 22°C
SA racer Brad Binder still savouring 'insane' maiden MotoGP victory

Binder became the first South African to win a MotoGP when he claimed top spot on the podium in the Czech Republic.

Winner Red Bull KTM Factory Racing´s South African Brad Binder celebrates during the winner's ceremony after the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix at Masaryk circuit in Brno on 9 August 2020. Picture: AFP.
Winner Red Bull KTM Factory Racing´s South African Brad Binder celebrates during the winner's ceremony after the MotoGP Czech Grand Prix at Masaryk circuit in Brno on 9 August 2020. Picture: AFP.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African MotoGP rider Brad Binder continues to celebrate his historic premier class victory

Binder became the first South African to win a MotoGP when he claimed top spot on the podium in the Czech Republic.

His achievement prompted congratulations from the Minister of Sport, Nathi Mthethwa, as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to EWN's Cindy Poluta, Binder said that it was a very proud moment for him.

"To hear from the president was unbelievable. To even think that the president knows that I exist is amazing but it's super cool. It's been amazing because my whole team and I, we didn't expect it and I don't think the bosses expected it. So I've come back now and won in all three categories was insane."

WATCH: Brad Binder on MotoGP win: I've worked towards this my whole life

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

