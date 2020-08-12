SA racer Brad Binder still savouring 'insane' maiden MotoGP victory

Binder became the first South African to win a MotoGP when he claimed top spot on the podium in the Czech Republic.

JOHANNESBURG - South African MotoGP rider Brad Binder continues to celebrate his historic premier class victory

The South African national anthem plays on the #MotoGP podium for the first time 🇿🇦



His achievement prompted congratulations from the Minister of Sport, Nathi Mthethwa, as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking to EWN's Cindy Poluta, Binder said that it was a very proud moment for him.

"To hear from the president was unbelievable. To even think that the president knows that I exist is amazing but it's super cool. It's been amazing because my whole team and I, we didn't expect it and I don't think the bosses expected it. So I've come back now and won in all three categories was insane."

