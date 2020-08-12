Ramaphosa suspends PSC director-general Mamphiswana over misconduct

This follows damning findings which stated that Dovhani Mamphiswana acted in a corrupt and fraudulent manner when he appointed the mother of his child as chief-director for professional ethics at the entity.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Public Service Commission Director-General Dovhani Mamphiswana on precautionary suspension.

This follows damning findings first reported on by Eyewitness News which stated that Mamphiswana acted in a corrupt and fraudulent manner when he appointed the mother of his child as chief-director for professional ethics at the entity.

It was also established that Mamphiswana remained in his position as the custodian of ethical conduct in the public service despite facing six allegations of misconduct which have now been found to be true.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has placed Dr Dovhani Mamphiswana, Director-General of the Public Service Commission, on precautionary suspension. https://t.co/F5APwA6kcU — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 12, 2020

