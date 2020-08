Princess Diana musical to debut on Netflix before hitting Broadway

The unusual arrangement for 'Diana' was made as Broadway remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES - A new musical about Britain’s Princess Diana will be filmed without an audience and air on Netflix in early 2021 before it debuts on Broadway, producers announced on Wednesday.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally be able to share our show with theatre lovers everywhere,” the producers said in a statement. “Though there is no substitute for the live theatre, we are honoured to be a part of the quality entertainment that Netflix provides its subscribers worldwide.”

_Diana _had been set to open on 31 March 2020, but the debut was delayed as Broadway closed its theatres to help prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading. The show had started previews in early March.

The production, which chronicles Diana’s courtship and marriage to Prince Charles and eventual divorce, now is scheduled to open on 25 May 2021.

The Actors’ Equity Association, a labour union representing stage actors, said it had approved a safety plan for rehearsals and recording of the musical. The plan includes regular coronavirus testing, isolating actors and stage managers, and changes to ventilation in backstage areas, the group said in a statement.

