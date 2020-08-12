Police activate 72-hour action plan to arrest suspects after murder of PE cop

The 44-year-old sergeant was killed while responding to a house robbery in Kuyga.

CAPE TOWN - National Commissioner of Police General Khehla Sitole on Wednesday called for the immediate activation of the 72-hour plan to arrest suspects in connection with the murder of a Port Elizabeth police officer on Tuesday evening.

Anti-gang unit members were responding to the scene at Chimaera Street when they spotted a bakkie which was taken during the robbery.

“A high-speed chase ensued which resulted in suspects abandoning the stolen vehicle. One suspect fled on foot after firing several shots at a 44-year-old sergeant, killing him instantly. The sergeant’s partner, a warrant officer, pursued the second fleeing suspect.

“One suspect, aged 47 years, was arrested and a revolver with the serial number filed off was seized from the arrested suspect,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo in a statement.

He added: “The stolen bakkie, a Nissan NP200 plus a variety of other stolen items including a television set and cellular phones which were taken during the earlier robbery were also recovered.”

A widespread search for the second suspect is continuing.

