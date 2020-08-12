20°C / 22°C
Paarl police make tobacco bust of products worth more than R1 million

The raids in Mbekweni on Tuesday was aimed at clamping down on the illegal trade of illicit goods and drugs.

Police raided six premises where an array of drugs were found during an operation inMbekweni on Tuesday, which was aimed at clamping down on the illegal trade of illicit goods and drugs. Picture: Saps/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Paarl police have arrested four suspects and seized cigarettes and tobacco products, valued at over a R1 million.

The raids in Mbekweni on Tuesday was aimed at clamping down on the illegal trade of illicit goods and drugs.

Six premises were searched where officers also found an array of drugs.

The Police's Andre Traut said: “The operation was concluded with the seizure, in terms of the Disaster Management Act, of 2,290 packets of cigarettes and tobacco products worth an estimated value of R1.1 million, as well as R82,580 cash that was found abandoned at an address. The circumstances around the seizure are under investigation.”

