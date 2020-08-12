Paarl police make tobacco bust of products worth more than R1 million

The raids in Mbekweni on Tuesday was aimed at clamping down on the illegal trade of illicit goods and drugs.

CAPE TOWN – Paarl police have arrested four suspects and seized cigarettes and tobacco products, valued at over a R1 million.

The raids in Mbekweni on Tuesday was aimed at clamping down on the illegal trade of illicit goods and drugs.

Six premises were searched where officers also found an array of drugs.

#sapsWC Four suspects arrested with drugs (dagga, tik and mandrax tablets) in Mbekweni, tobacco products seized. Cash to the tune of R5244-10, believed to be the proceeds of crime was also confiscated. MEhttps://t.co/V56qcYqGGt pic.twitter.com/44ZCN3R2X6 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 12, 2020

The Police's Andre Traut said: “The operation was concluded with the seizure, in terms of the Disaster Management Act, of 2,290 packets of cigarettes and tobacco products worth an estimated value of R1.1 million, as well as R82,580 cash that was found abandoned at an address. The circumstances around the seizure are under investigation.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.