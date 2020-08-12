NC Education MEC Ntsikelelo MacCollen Jack dies

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said that the MEC died on Wednesday evening in hospital.

JOHANNESBURG - Northern Cape Education MEC Ntsikelelo MacCollen Jack dies has passed away.

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul said that the MEC died on Wednesday evening in hospital.

MacCollen, better known as "Mac Jack" was elected as a member of the executive council responsible for education in the Northern Cape last year.

Before that, he served as the MEC for Transport, Safety and Liaison in 2013, Health in 2014, Finance, Economic Development and Tourism in 2016.

The provincial executive, the African National Congress (ANC) and its alliance partners will meet with the family on Thursday and then announce further details afterward.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.