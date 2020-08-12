Municipal vehicle, delivery truck set alight in Ceres protests

Officials said a municipal vehicle and a delivery truck were torched after residents demonstrated in the area on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - Police have been deployed to the Ceres communities of Nduli and Vredebes following violent demonstrations.

The protest allegedly stems from unhappiness over a lack of service delivery.

Western Cape police spokesperson André Traut said: “About 300 community members gathered on the R36. The situation became riotous when they blocked the road and set a municipal vehicle and a truck alight. Our members are still in the area to monitor the situation. Cases of public violence are under investigation. Arrests are yet to be made.

