Motshekga denies claims she or her family involved in COVID tender procurement

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has denied claims that she or any members of her family have been involved in the procurement process of COVID-19 tenders.

Motshekga has also denied allegations that her husband Mathole Motshekga produces sanitisers to sell to schools.

The minister said the claims were malicious.

Motshekga is the latest high-profile government leader to deny being involved in personal protective equipment tenders after Gauteng Premier David Makhura also dismissed allegations earlier this week.

The minister’s spokesperson Hope Mokgatlhe said: “The minister would like to deny this and put on record that these are malicious rumours that must be ignored. Dr Mathole Motshekga, Minister Angie Motshekga and all their families are not involved in any procurement processes involving COVID-19 tenders.”

