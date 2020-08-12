Mkhize: Lockdown restrictions will be lifted... at the right time

During the last 24-hour reporting cycle only 2,500 daily new infections were recorded in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the national coronavirus command council (NCC) is discussing different suggestions and proposals to ramp up economic activity even further now that the COVID-19 daily new infection rate appears to have stabilised.

The recovery rate has also gone up to 75%.

Mkhize said lifting lockdown restrictions was always part of the plan and it will happen, at the right time once all the important factors have been considered.

But he said it’s a delicate decision as experts have warned that if South Africans don't change their behaviour by wearing masks infections could surge again at a much higher rate.

Mkhize said there was a huge responsibility on individuals to make sure they change their behaviour and keep themselves safe.

“It’s really about trying to balance lives and livelihoods to ensure that each of the factors have a self-kind of policing in a way that we ensure that people still adhere to regulations.”

Mkhize said the country has to be extremely cautious before drawing any conclusions from the significant decline in the daily COVID-19 infection rate.

Mkhize said the good news was encouraging but it doesn't mean South Africans can let their guard down.

Mkhize said even if the pandemic seems to have settled, South Africans will still have to wear their masks in public spaces.

“We need to ensure that people ensure that they don’t spread or contract the infection and that level is what we need to adjust to. When we reach that level where everyone can have that kind of responsibility, we can continue with our lives without any circumstances.”

