Man accused of rape & murder of Delvina Europa to go on trial later this month

Reagan Zietsman was expected to appear for a possible plea and sentencing agreement this week, however, the matter was on Tuesday postponed to 25 August for trial.

CAPE TOWN - The man accused of the rape and murder of a 6-year-old girl from Elim is set to go on trial later this month.

Delvina Europa's murder rocked the Overberg town in March last year.

Reagan Zietsman was taken in for questioning hours after her body was discovered.

Zietsman was expected to appear for a possible plea and sentencing agreement this week, however, the matter was on Tuesday postponed to 25 August for trial.

The accused was known to the deceased and her family.

Initially, he was a person of interest after Delvina Europa's body was found among bushes behind a school in the Elim community.

The six-year-old girl's death came just months after the sudden death of her mother.

She was then placed in the care of an aunt.

The last time the girl's aunt saw her alive, the child was meant to stay over at a neighbour’s house to catch a lift with them to visit her father in Cape Town.

Delvina never left the Overberg town.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.