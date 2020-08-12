20°C / 22°C
WATCH LIVE: State capture commission to hear more evidence on Prasa

Last week, the commission has heard how former Prasa chair Tintswalo Makhubele took on that role while she was chairing a water tribunal and had also applied to be a judge.

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Zondo during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will on Wednesday hear evidence relating to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), which is expected to be led by attorney Madimpe Mogashoa.

Last week, the commission has heard how former Prasa chair Tintswalo Makhubele took on that role while she was chairing a water tribunal and had also applied to be a judge.

She has confirmed that she had to make a special request to the President to defer her effective date as a judge to allow her to finish her work at Prasa.

Timeline

