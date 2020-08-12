Kraaifontein protesters burn tyres, throw stones as shacks demolished again

A land occupation near the Tygerberg Raceway started last month and now more than 1,000 people are living on private property.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is again demolishing shacks in Bloekombos, in Kraaifontein, and violence has erupted.

Most of the land occupiers are backyard dwellers who lost their jobs during the lockdown and were booted from their homes because they were unable to pay rent.

Violent clashes have played out in the Bloekombos area every time municipal officers have been deployed to demolish shacks.

During Wednesday’s operation, some residents burnt tyres and threw stones, but community activist Linda Phito said that they were calmer.

“People are just standing, looking at the law enforcement and what they are doing.”

In previous demolitions, officers confiscated building materials and now many families were sleeping outside on the land.

Over the weekend, a 19-year-old woman was shot dead after protesters torched a truck outside a depot and forced their way into the business premises. The accused, Anthony Van Jaarsveld, was released on bail on Tuesday.

Phito has repeated calls for government officials to come and listen to the community instead of demolishing shacks.

The city said that the land occupation had compromised a R110 million housing project.

