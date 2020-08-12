Judge questions Mkhwebane's claims of DA vendetta against her

The Western Cape High Court is hearing an urgent application to halt a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has lashed out at the Democratic Alliance (DA) and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise as she tries to stop an inquiry into her competence.

This comes after a DA motion calling for the inquiry was backed by Modise.

Dali Mpofu, who is representing Mkhwebane, has not only slammed the DA, but accused the party of having a “vendetta” against his client. He’s also slammed Modise, claiming that she doesn't want parliamentary rules to be challenged.

“We have said that the Speaker and the attitude doesn’t leave a lot to be desired.”

But Judge Vincent Saldanha questioned Mkhwebane’s claims of a vendetta.

“You’ve spent a lot of time on this vendetta by the DA, which quite frankly is irrelevant.”

Mkhwebane is under fire after a number of high-profile court judgments against her but she has repeatedly denied that she’s incompetent.

