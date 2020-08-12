20°C / 22°C
DA's Steenhuisen: Ramaphosa must end hard lockdown now

Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen said that pressure had been taken off the health system because the number of daily new coronavirus infections was decreasing.

FILE: Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
10 minutes ago

DURBAN – Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the hard lockdown.

Steenhuisen said that pressure had been taken off the health system because the number of daily new coronavirus infections was decreasing.

He said that it was time to rebuild the country’s economy.

“It is essential that the tourism industry, schools and borders be fully opened, the curfew ended, and the state of disaster ended.”

Steenhuisen said that the hard lockdown had severely affected the livelihoods of many South Africans.

“We need to pick up the pieces and start to rebuild our shattered economy that has lost over R1 trillion and three million South Africans have been pushed into the unemployment queue due to this long, irrational, secretive lockdown.”

However, he added that citizens should continue to wear face masks and adhere to all safety protocols.

Timeline

