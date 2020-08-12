Gordhan’s ‘cabinet engagements’ not good enough reason for no-show: Zondo

Gordhan was supposed to appear on Wednesday, but he asked for a postponement to the 31 August, saying he has pressing cabinet engagements.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has postponed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's cross-examination by former South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane. But he is not happy about it.

Clearly unimpressed, Zondo repeated his threat to start issuing summons.

“Mere Cabinet appointments on its own cannot be enough. There would have to be something more than just mere Cabinet commitments. This commission has a very limited time to finish its work. What I do know is that the President has told me that he has told cabinet ministers that whenever anyone is required to cooperate with the commission, the must cooperate.”

But he agreed to postpone to a date to be announced.

The minister and Moyane have been embroiled in a very public spat, even before he accused the former Sars commissioner of involvement in state capture.

