'God wiped away my tears' - Actress Simphiwe Ngema reveals she's pregnant
The star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share the wonderful news by posting a photo of her beaming self during a maternity shoot.
JOHANNESBURG - South African actress and singer Simphiwe Ngema is having a baby and we're absolutely here for it!
She also thanked her partner and father of her child, Zimbabwean model Tino Chinyani.
"Indeed there is a God in heaven. He wiped away my tears and gave me joy in abundance. You’ve brought hope and purpose to my life. @tino_chinyani I will forever be grateful to you for this beautiful gift and for teaching me how to love again. I love you both with all my heart," she said.
Ngema shot to fame a few years ago as Thuli Nkosi on SABC 2's soapie Muvhango.
Tragedy struck in 2017 when her husband and fellow actor, Dumi Masilela was shot in a failed hijacking in Tembisa.
The couple had been married just a few months prior to the shooting.
Fans and fellow stars have congratulated the couple and wished them well.