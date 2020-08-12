20°C / 22°C
Fifth woman's body found in Mthwalume on KZN's south coast

This comes barely 24 hours after another women's body was found in the same area.

Port Shepstone police and various search and rescue units search the Mthwalume area on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast on 11 August 2020 after Hibberdene police were informed about a body that was found by locals. Another body was found on 12 August 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
Port Shepstone police and various search and rescue units search the Mthwalume area on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast on 11 August 2020 after Hibberdene police were informed about a body that was found by locals. Another body was found on 12 August 2020. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police have discovered the body of a fifth woman in Mthwalume on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast.

This comes barely 24 hours after another women's body was found in the same area.

The identity of the woman is not yet known.

Community members have been calling for greater police visibility amid fears that a serial killer is operating in the area.

The bodies of two sisters were found in March while a third body was found in June.

More to follow.

