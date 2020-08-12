Fifth woman's body found in Mthwalume on KZN's south coast

This comes barely 24 hours after another women's body was found in the same area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have discovered the body of a fifth woman in Mthwalume on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast.

The identity of the woman is not yet known.



Community members have been calling for greater police visibility amid fears that a serial killer is operating in the area.

The bodies of two sisters were found in March while a third body was found in June.

More to follow.

