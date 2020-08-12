Family of Bob Mabena announce details of memorial service & funeral

The services were expected to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 regulations restricting mass gatherings.

JOHANNESBURG - The late legendary broadcaster Bob Mabena’s funeral service is expected to take place on Saturday, Power FM announced on Wednesday.

The veteran radio and TV personality passed away on Monday after a cardiac arrest.

His official memorial service would be held virtually on Thursday at 3pm.

The services were expected to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 regulations restricting mass gatherings.

JUST IN: #BobMabena PowerFM and Mabena family have annouced details of the memorial service tomorrow and funeral on Saturday. @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/ObA9ST24ts — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2020

Power FM said both services would be streamed on different social media platforms. The radio station also encouraged people to feel free to set up their own virtual memorial services as well.

Many South Africans who admired Mabena expressed shocked and described him as a humble man who changed the landscape of the country’s radio industry.

