Msiza says after being prejudiced over VBS report,he's pleased with court ruling

Pretoria High Court judge Vivian Nlhapi ruled on Tuesday that procedurally Motau was in the wrong and declared parts of the report unconstitutional, reviewed and set aside.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Limpopo African National Congress (ANC) treasurer Daniel Msiza said he may have successfully challenged parts of Terry Motau’s adverse findings against him in the VBS Great Bank Heist report but the damage to his reputation has been done.

Msiza said he was happy the court found that Motau had failed to follow the law when he didn’t invite Msiza to come tell his side of the story before releasing the report.

He said because he was referred to as a kingpin by terry Motau in the report his reputation suffered severely.

Msiza was also asked by the ANC in Limpopo to resign from his position after the report was published.

He said as a businessman, he was prejudiced, and his family shunned because of the way Motau portrayed him in the report.



Msiza’s lawyer Joseph Maluleke said if Motau had allowed Msiza a chance to respond maybe this could have been avoided.

“It remains a litany of articles that will remain in the public domain, which paints our client’s integrity as questionable and that is just unfortunate.”

The VBS scandal saw thousands of depositors lose their money and led to the collapse of the now-defunct bank.

