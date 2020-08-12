Eskom cuts power in large parts of Katlehong and Vosloorus

The utility said this so-called load reduction will last until 9 pm on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has cut power to large parts of Katlehong and Vosloorus.

The utility said this so-called load reduction will last until 9 am on Wednesday.

Eskom said it was turning off people's electricity to prevent network overloading in high-density areas.

It has called on residents in these communities not to report the outages.

Earlier this week, Eskom announced that it would implement load reduction in four different provinces; Gauteng, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

Through load reduction, the power utility hopes to protect the grid and reduced the usage during peak hours.

Customers from affected areas are urged not to log faults during this time.

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 11 August 2020 #EskomGauteng #EskomKZN #EskomLimpopo #EskomMpumalanga



Provincial statements with details and areas that will be affected on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 from 05h00 to 09h00. pic.twitter.com/88j1UQ2wqK — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 11, 2020

