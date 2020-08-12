Eskom calls on SA to reduce power consumption as system under pressure

The power utility said this was due to a delay in returning to service five generation units while another two had tripped or shut down.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday issued a warning that its system was severely constrained.

Residents have been urged to reduce consumption so that the electricity will last the rest of the week.

Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshansta said: “The return of two generation units has been delayed. An additional unit tripped while another was shut down. Eskom’s teams are working hard to return these units to service.”

