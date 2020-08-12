EC govt lifestyle audit: Mabuyane reiterates importance of ‘clean’ leadership

Mabuyane on Tuesday announced the province has asked the State Security Agency to conduct independent lifestyle audits of the province's leaders.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has reiterated the importance of "clean" and accountable leadership.



Mabuyane on Tuesday announced the province has asked the State Security Agency to conduct independent lifestyle audits of the province's leaders.



Provincial Treasury is also scrutinising COVID-19 procurement processes, that were undertaken in response to the pandemic and it's set to release findings by the end of the month.

The Eastern Cape government said lifestyle audits would be conducted on the Premier, MECs, Director Generals and their deputies.

Heads of departments, chief financial officers and chief directors will also come under the microscope.

The process will later be extended to the senior and middle management levels.

Mabuyane has urged officials occupying these positions to cooperate with the process and disclose correct information.

“The more mechanisms we have, the better we can prevent and stop the rot of corruption in government.”

Mabuyane said from now on they'll publish the names of companies that have benefitted from procurement deals on the provincial Treasury's website.

“This will give the public an opportunity to follow every rand and cent of the public resources we spend. It will also lift the veil on who benefits from the procurement of funds in the province because there is a perception out there that government spending benefits family members and their friends.”

The budget allocation for the Eastern Cape's COVID-19 response is just over R2.5 billion.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.