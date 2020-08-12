Dirty cops under spotlight after drug syndicate bust

At least 16 police officers accused of operating a drug syndicate at OR Tambo International Airport are now facing 233 charges ranging from racketeering, theft, drug dealing and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Corruption among law enforcement officials in South Africa has once again come under the scrutiny after several officers appeared in various courts across the country.

The group was released on R15,000 each by the Kempton Park Magistrate Court.

It’s alleged that the group had been stealing confiscated drugs from drug mules.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane said: “The NPA did not oppose their release on bail, except with respect to accused number 10 who has a previous conviction of aiding and abetting illegal immigrants, as well as number 16, who has a pending case against him of corruption. After hearing evidence from all parties, the court ruled it’s in the interest of justice that they be released on bail.”

The Pretoria Magistrates Court also granted eight Tshwane metro police officials bail following their arrest for corruption and malfeasance.

The officers were part of the 13 arrested in the City of Tshwane by the road traffic management corporation's national anti-corruption unit.

The suspects are expected to return to court next month or face warrants of arrest.

