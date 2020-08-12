Dis-Chem reopens several of its COVID-19 testing stations

The pharmacy said that it was returning with an improved testing process that would include an online registration and direct integration into the laboratories to speed up the feedback of results to patients.

JOHANNESBURG - Dis-Chem has reopened several of its COVID-19 testing stations across the country.

Last month, the pharmacy shut down all its facilities citing a massive backlog in obtaining test results, particularly in Gauteng.

National clinic manager Lizeth Kruger: "Members of the public will need to be pre-registered online on Dis-Chem's website or app. This will allow the consumer to choose a convenient date and drive-through site after which a visitor identification will then be issued. This process will control the number of people that will arrive at each station and the tests will be carried out on a first come first served basis."

