COVID-19: Drop in SA’s new cases, 130 more people have died

One-hundred-and-thirty more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 10,751.

JOHANNESBURG – While the death toll continues its grim climb, only 2,511 new cases were detected over the past 24-hour cycle.

These infections put the number of known cases in the country since March to just over 566,100.

The recovery rate is 75%, with 426,000 people having recovered so far.

