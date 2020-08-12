Court papers reveal Popcru infighting as ex-general secretary challenges axing

Nkosinathi Theledi claims that he was dismissed at a Popcru NEC meeting in July without being allowed to state his case.

JOHANNESBURG - Infighting in one of the Congress of South African Trade Unions’ (Cosatu) biggest public-sector unions, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), has been laid bare in court documents following the sacking of its general secretary.

Nkosinathi Theledi claims that he was dismissed at a Popcru national executive committee (NEC) meeting in July without being allowed to state his case.

The union represents 160,000 police and prison workers and had been in the news following the mysterious disappearance of R200 million from its investment arm.

Theledi approached the Labour Court on an urgent basis, saying that he was aware of intentions by the union’s leaders to fill his position.

He argued that the NEC’s decision was procedurally and substantively unfair as he was not given a chance to state his case before the meeting.

Theledi was fired after admitting to initiating an investigation against Popcru’s Eastern Cape leadership and other NEC members after he uncovered a plot to discredit him and get him removed.

Popcru held its congress in 2019 where Theledi was re-elected, along with its president Zizamele Makhaza – formerly Cebekhulu, who had held the post since 1996.

Makhaza is also a respondent in the Labour Court application.

Theledi stated in the documents seen by Eyewitness News that the plot to overthrow him was based on his views which included Makhaza’s actions and how they affected its business arm, Popcru group of companies.

