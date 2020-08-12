Court hears PP's bid to halt Parly inquiry into her fitness to hold office

The Western Cape High Court is hearing the matter today after a five-month delay as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s High Court application to halt a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office has finally started.

The Western Cape High Court is hearing the matter today after a five-month delay as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mkhwebane is seeking relief to not only halt the inquiry she's also challenging new parliamentary rules on the removal of a head of a chapter 9 institution like her office.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane is approaching the western cape high court in two parts.

The first is an urgent interdict to halt the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office after a Democratic Alliance motion was granted by National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

The second is to challenge the new National Assembly rules governing such an inquiry.

Dali Mpofu, who's representing Mkhwebane, described the charges against his client as nothing short of scurrilous.

“The other portions, which don’t deal with that particular affidavit are remarks which we say are scurrilous if it were against the Public Protector.”

Mpofu added that the new national assembly rules seemed to be more of an experiment.

“The rules are sort of an experiment. We know that one of the things that we agree with all of us as a party is that this is a very complex matter of constitutional importance.”

Mkhwebane has repeatedly denied she's incompetent and ill-qualified for the job.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.