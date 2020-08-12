Cosatu calls for alcohol sales ban to be lifted, says black market thriving

Government said that it banned alcohol sales to help cut down on trauma-related injuries in hospitals as the country battled the spread of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) tripartite alliance partner Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has reiterated its call for government to lift the ban on alcohol sales.

But the trade union federation said that this must be done carefully.

The alcohol and tobacco sales bans have been a contentious issue in this country.

There have been reports that government has been advised to rethink the bans because its had a negative impact on jobs, the liquor industry and the economy.

The National Command Council met on Tuesday and was advised to reopen the majority of the country.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that banning liquor meant that the black market was thriving.

“We have empowered a criminal syndicate and they charge extortionist amounts. The problem you tried to fix, you are not fixing it. These people are not paying value-added tax.”

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday said that the country would move to level two of the lockdown and lift the ban at the right time.

