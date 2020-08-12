Corruption allegations overshadow good work in SA’s COVID-19 response

The Special Investigating Unit is probing more than 90 companies implicated in irregular tenders linked to the COVID-19 procurement processes.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – With the spotlight still firmly on the personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption scandal, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it’s also the perfect time to correct the country's weaknesses that have been exposed during the pandemic.

The Special Investigating Unit is probing more than 90 companies implicated in irregular tenders linked to the COVID-19 procurement processes.

Gauteng Health Mec Bandile Masuku, MMC in the City of Johannesburg Loyiso Masuku, as well as presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko and her husband Thandisizwe, have been implicated in the scandal.

Diko and the Masukus have taken a leave of absence pending the investigations.

Mkhize said it’s important that investigations are completed, and action taken against those found guilty of wrongdoing.

“We need to use this time to say, ‘can use it to correct all the weaknesses in our social and economic systems’ so that in future we emerge better because we have dealt with some of the weaknesses that were displayed in COVID-19 crisis.”

Meanwhile, Researcher and top-scientist Professor Glenda Gray says South Africa has done fairly well in its COVID-19 response, but corruption has tainted our image.

Gray addressed the issue on the sidelines, after she was enrolled in the country's COVID-19 vaccine efficacy trial at the University of Cape Town Lung Institute on Wednesday.

Professor Gray said there's been a fantastic response from the scientific fraternity implementing measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.



The chief executive officer and president of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) singles out the entity for reprioritising its funding to deal with the pandemic.

Gray said, in conjunction with the Health Department, the Department of Science and Innovation also freed up money for the SAMRC to conduct research on diagnostic tests, contributing to clinical - as well as vaccine trials.

“South Africa has responded amazingly to the COVID epidemic and reorientated its money to respond in a responsible way; and so we have worked both locally, with our local stakeholders, as well international partners like the EDCTP, NIH and the Gates Foundation to find solutions to work with us in South Africa.”

She said with the available resources, and a measure of financial resilience, South Africa did not perform too badly – but she highlights there are some areas that could have been handled better.

“Where we did badly was the corruption in PPE, the mismanagement of funds and the inability to implement and get food parcels out. Our implementation was wanting, specifically around food parcels and getting grants to people and the corruption – it’s not fair.”

On the country's vaccine efficacy trial, she said it was important for her as a scientist and a doctor to be part efforts geared towards fighting COVID-19.

