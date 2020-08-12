DBE releases combined 2020 matric exam timetable! Here's what it looks like

The class of 2020 was not able to write the June mid-year exams as schools were still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education has released the combined June and December matric National Senior Certificate exam timetable.

English First Additional Language, English Home Language and English Second Additional Language will be the first exams written on 5 November.

Sciences and foreign languages will close off the exam period on 15 December.

#Matric2020 The Department of Basic Education has released the combined June and December National Senior Certificate exam timetable. First exam - English FAL, HL and SAL - to be written on 5 Nov. pic.twitter.com/feSZ0YnANH — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2020

"The late commencement of the final Grade 12 examinations will allow schools and learners adequate time to cover the curriculum and also to ensure that ample time is allocated for revision of the syllabus," the department said on Wednesday.

More than 1.1 million pupils are expected to sit for the combined exams.

"The Life Orientation (LO) Common Assessment Task will be written on Monday, 19 October 2020. The practical examinations in Computer Applications Technology (CAT) and Information Technology (IT), will be written prior to the official commencement of the examination, on Wednesday, 21st and Thursday, 22 October 2020, respectively," the department added.

While exam results have in the last few years been announced in early January, the 2020 results will be announced on 23 February 2021.

