Cash-strapped NSA promised additional funding by GP education

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng education department says additional funding will be provided for the National School of the Arts as battles financial problems.

The Johannesburg based school said the lockdown has had a knock-on effect because about 40% of parents are not able to pay fees.

It said more than R4.5 million is needed to continue offering the excellent services from the past 50 years.

The illustrious institution which has produced some of South Africa’s greatest artists from different generations says without the much-needed funds – it faces losing key staff members.

The school has reached out to its alumni for help, but the education department says a plan is being made to ensure it continues as per normal.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “You will understand that such schools are given allocation for them to cover all financial things that they may want to take care of.”

Some prominent names in the art space who went to the school have also urged government not to allow the situation to get worse.



The NSA said without much-needed funding, it will not be able to offer the same level of excellence as it has over the years.

Mabona said the department would not allow the art school to close, adding that it allocates funding to such schools for them to cover expenses.

He said due to the nature of the curriculum, the institution will need more money.

“All schools of specialisation they are, over and above their allocation, they are augmented in terms of giving them additional allocation which assists them to satisfy their financial needs.”

The school has reached out to its alumni for assistance in raising the R4.5 million it needs.

