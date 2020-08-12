As WC COVID-19 cases decline, will province move to different lockdown level?

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he would discuss the further reopening of the province’s economy with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Winde stressed it was vital to buffer the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and said he would raise these issues during a meeting, with the President, which is scheduled for this coming weekend.

“We need to make sure that we put a focus on pandemic number two, which is hunger and unemployment. We need to make sure that we have as much of a response as we fight COVID-19 now as we put in place ways to enable the economy, so that we don’t lose any more jobs.”

Nearly 88,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the Western Cape.

Provincial Health Department officials say more than 98,000 cases were recorded since the first positive COVID-19 diagnosis was made in March.

Now, six months later, the Western Cape is experiencing a steady and sustained decline in the number of patients needing to be hospitalised after contracting the coronavirus.

At least 1,196 patients are currently hospitalised with 247 in ICU or high care.

Winde has welcomed confirmation that lockdown alert levels can now be determined at a provincial, metro, or district level.

“Our province has taken the decision to open the economy more. We have below 1,200 hospitalisations. You can see a decline in cases and all numbers in our province.”

