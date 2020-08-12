AgriSA, SAPS meet to discuss ways to improve farm safety

At a recent meeting, farm attacks topped the agenda. They discussed the national rural safety strategy that was approved for implementation in 2010.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Police Service (SAPS) and AgriSA are putting their heads together to try bolster a rural safety plan.

The most recent crime figures show there were 49 farm murders during the 2019/2020 financial year.

Police top brass and AgriSA have agreed the strategy needs to be better resourced.

A task team was set up to study the plan to see where it can be improved.

It's been suggested there should be more police patrols, with the help of farmers, in rural areas.

Recruiting more reservists is another proposal. In bid to attract more farmers and farm workers to be part of the SAPS reservist system, suggestions were made for changes to training.

Rural safety committees will also play a more prominent role.

