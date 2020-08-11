Zimbabwe’s opposition MDC Alliance angry over SA envoys ‘snub’

Baleka Mbete, Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Sydney Mufamadi flew out of Harare on Monday evening without meeting the MDC Alliance.

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwe’s main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance is angry at what appears to be a snub by envoys sent to the country by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The three envoys held talks with President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on Monday afternoon but flew back to South Africa without meeting the opposition.

Why didn’t the envoys meet with the opposition; did they run out of time, or did the government of Zimbabwe tell them not to, which is what the opposition says is likely?

Baleka Mbete, Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Sydney Mufamadi flew out of Harare on Monday evening without meeting the MDC Alliance.

Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said her party was asked to be available for a meeting, which took place on National Heroes’ day, a public holiday with speeches and a ceremony.

Government spokesman Nick Mangwana tweeted that it was normal for special envoys to first meet a head of state for a briefing and then leave for home – an explanation that won’t satisfy Mnangagwa’s critics.

Earlier today I was talking to some former diplomats about Special Envoys. We were recalling HE President sending Special Envoys in the region including when he sent Hon @KazembeKazembe3 to Conakry. All these Special Envoys met the Head of State briefed him/her and went back. — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) August 10, 2020

