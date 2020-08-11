Thank God Van Rooyen didn't stay long at Treasury, Fuzile tells Zondo Inquiry

This after former Finance Minister Des van Rooyen’s lawyer, Advocate Kgomosoane Mathipa, argued that there was no danger of a security breach when Van Rooyen’s then advisor, Mohammed Bobat, sent a Cabinet document to the Guptas.

JOHANNESBURG - Former National Treasury Director-General (DG) Lungisa Fuzile on Tuesday told the state capture commission of inquiry that he thanked God that former Finance Minister Des van Rooyen did not stay long at the Treasury.

This after Van Rooyen’s lawyer, Advocate Kgomosoane Mathipa, argued that there was no danger of a security breach when Van Rooyen’s then advisor, Mohammed Bobat, sent a Cabinet document to the Guptas.

Fuzile maintained that Bobat was already a danger to security even before his appointment was confirmed. He said that Bobat was in breach of protocol by sending the document to the Guptas.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked Mathipa about Van Rooyen's response to the allegation.

“Is Mr Van Rooyen going to say the document was meant for anybody, including people outside the Treasury and government? Is he going to say it was proper?”

Mathipa responded by saying: “Yes, he has already said that in his statement that this was a document that could be used to solicit input from people. There was nothing wrong with Mr Bobat emailing it to anybody for inputs.”

Fuzile said: “And to that, I say thank God he didn’t stay long at Treasury.”

The former DG said he did not perceive Van Rooyen as the “Gupta minister” that Enoch Godongwana, the head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee, had told him he was. Fuzile said that it was when Van Rooyen actually arrived with advisors of Indian descent that he believed Godongwana.

