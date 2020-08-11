20°C / 22°C
State capture: Van Rooyen will cross-examine Fuzile before testifying

Des Van Rooyen is expected to speak on the appointments that he made in the one weekend that he was minister

FILE: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, 8 October 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has allowed former finance minister Des Van Rooyen to cross-examine Lungisa Fuzile before he testifies at the state capture commission.

Van Rooyen is expected to speak on the appointments that he made in the one weekend that he was minister
Fuzile testified that Van Rooyen instructed him to appoint Trillian advisor Mahomed Bobhat and Ian Whitley as advisor and chief of staff, respectively.

He also claimed that Bobhat appeared to know more about the positions than the minister.

Van Rooyen’s lawyer advocate Thabani Masuku argued that a letter from the commission said Fuzile could be cross-examined first.

He also complained that the legal team sent final documents to him last night and his client hasn’t seen them.
Zondo was persuaded to deviate from his normal procedure.

WATCH: State capture proceedings, 11 August 2020

Timeline

