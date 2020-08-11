State capture: Van Rooyen will cross-examine Fuzile before testifying

Des Van Rooyen is expected to speak on the appointments that he made in the one weekend that he was minister

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has allowed former finance minister Des Van Rooyen to cross-examine Lungisa Fuzile before he testifies at the state capture commission.



Fuzile testified that Van Rooyen instructed him to appoint Trillian advisor Mahomed Bobhat and Ian Whitley as advisor and chief of staff, respectively.

He also claimed that Bobhat appeared to know more about the positions than the minister.



Van Rooyen’s lawyer advocate Thabani Masuku argued that a letter from the commission said Fuzile could be cross-examined first.

He also complained that the legal team sent final documents to him last night and his client hasn’t seen them.

Zondo was persuaded to deviate from his normal procedure.

Adv Masuku SC is currently addressing the Chairperson relating to the cross examination of Mr Fuzile by his client Mr Van Rooyen.#StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) August 11, 2020

DCJ says he will allow Mr Masuku to cross examine Mr Fuzile before the evidence of Mr Des Van Rooyen.#StateCaptureInquiry — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) August 11, 2020

WATCH: State capture proceedings, 11 August 2020

