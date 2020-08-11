State capture:Former FinMin Van Rooyen expected to cross examine Fuzile today

The former treasury director general previously testified that in his first meeting with Van Rooyen, he was instructed him to appoint Gupta associates Mahomed Bobat, Ian Whitley and Malcolm Mabaso to his office.

JOHANNESBURG - Former finance minister Des van Rooyen is on Tuesday expected to cross examine Lungisa Fuzile at the state capture commission of inquiry.

He also claimed that Bobhat knew more about their positions than the minister.



“He pointed to Bobhat as chief of staff and then said no you will be advisor; chief of staff is this one.”

Remember the testimony of former treasury director general Fuzile nearly a year ago

He told the Zondo commission that he had been called to a meeting by Van Rooyen to be introduced to the three Gupta associates he had appointed even before being sworn in.

Lungisa said: “Pointing to Mr Bobat, he said he will be chief of staff and the reaction was I will be the advisor.

“Who is saying?” Maleka asked.

Lungisa responded: “This is Mr Bobat saying he is going to be an advisor and the other one will be chief of staff which is Mr Ian Whitley.”

Van Rooyen ended up being minister for only a weekend.

