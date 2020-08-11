Samwu reaches deal in principle with City of Tshwane over salaries

Last month, members affiliated to Samwu went on the rampage in the capital, demanding a salary hike of about 6%.

JOHANNESBURG - Municipal workers union Samwu said that it had reached a deal in principle with the City of Tshwane following a disruptive strike.

The latest agreement is on the benchmark payment that was promised to workers from the start of the 2019/2020 financial year.

The metro was accused of reneging on the deal after it said that funds had to be used to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samwu's Mpho Tladinyane said that they had come to an arrangement with the municipality.

"The employer has proposed that the money will be paid on 26 August but the issue coming from our members is that will want to see that money being paid on 14 August, being this coming Friday."

