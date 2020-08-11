SA has recorded 563,598 coronavirus cases, recovery rate now at 74%

The health ministry announced 213 more COVID-19 related deaths, which brought that total up to 10,621.

JOHANNESBURG – Over 3,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24-hour cycle, bringing the cumulative number of infections in South Africa to 563,598 since the virus was first detected locally in March.

According to the ministry, the Free State province recorded the highest number of deaths with 64 people dying, followed by the Eastern Cape with 57 and Gauteng with 39 deaths.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 417,200, which translates to a recovery rate of 74%

The department said 3,267,494 tests had been conducted thus far.

