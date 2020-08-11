Report into EC's COVID-19 tenders to be released at end of August

The province’s Health, Education, and Transport departments were the top three spenders and jointly forked out just over R1.18 billion on the procurement of COVID-19 resources.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape provincial Treasury report on the procurement of COVID-19 resources is expected to be available by the end of the month.

Provincial departments revealed how much they spent on the fight against the pandemic.

With more than 82,000 confirmed cases, the Eastern Cape is the province with the fourth highest COVID-19 cases in the country.

Collectively, provincial departments spent more than R127 million on sanitisers, R67,4 million on disinfectants, and just over R43 million on mountable industrial soap sanitiser.

Up to the end of July, the province spent around R582 million on renovation and refurbishment projects for various health facilities.

Officials said that the provincial Treasury Department’s investigation into how money was spent would ensure that all COVID-19 related transactions were checked for compliance with the necessary prescripts.

