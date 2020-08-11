Power cuts to carry on into next year, warns Eskom's De Ruyter

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter told the Cape Town Press Club that the power cuts were a symptom of underlying instability at Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has again warned that South Africans must get accustomed to loadshedding, as the power utility ramped up its maintenance.

De Ruyter on Tuesday briefed the Cape Town Press Club on the parastatal’s turnaround strategy.

He also called Eskom’s business model, which is over 90-years-old, completely outdated.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that loadshedding, even during the lockdown, had been highly regrettable.

He told the Cape Town Press Club that it was a symptom of underlying instability at Eskom.

As a result, South Africans must expect power cuts to carry on until late next year.

"I have to stress that until such time as this programme is completed, by round about September of next year, there will be a residual risk of loadshedding as we conduct this maintenance programme."

But on a positive note, maintenance has been ramped up and the new build programme involving three new power stations is moving along.

"Once that is done, we believe that we will have a substantially improved availability out of our Medupi power station."

