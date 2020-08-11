Police not ruling out serial killer after 4th woman's body found in Mthwalume

This is the fourth body discovered in the area over the past six months.

DURBAN - A body of a woman believed to be 35-years-old has been discovered in Mthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Tuesday.

The police’s Thembeka Mbhele said that an inquest docket had been opened.

"Today, at about 10am, the body of a 35-year-old was found at Makhasana sugar cane field. It was found by a passer-by and the police are investigating an inquest docket. The circumstances around the incident are still being investigated."

The identity of the woman is not yet clear.

It’s also not clear when she went missing but two identity documents and a clinic card dated 21 May were found in her possession.

Mbhele said that in light of recent deaths in the area, police were not ruling out the possibility of a serial killer operating in the area.

