Police hunt 6 suspects after robbery at Bryanston jewellery store

JOHANNESBURG - Police on Tuesday are searching for six suspects involved in a mall robbery in Bryanston.

It is understood that the group entered the Nicolway shopping centre in the afternoon and broke a jewellery store’s display using housebreaking tools.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said that two suspects were carrying firearms, but no injuries were reported.

“The suspects made off with luxury wristwatches whose brands and value are yet to be determined. They allegedly fired shots as they ran out of centre and fled the scene in a white Golf GTI and a white Renault with unknown registration numbers,” Peters said.

“A search for the suspects is underway and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects to contact their nearest police station.”

In a video, which surfaced on social media, the robbers could be seen grabbing trinkets and watches before making their getaway.

ARMED ROBBERY & SHOOTING : JEWELLERY STORE. NICOLWAY CENTRE. WILLIAM NICOL DR. BRYANSTON. COJ. GP. pic.twitter.com/Mdu1SRzIxX — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) August 11, 2020

