Over 500 litres of alcohol seized, fines worth over R1m issued in WC

A total of 1,443 fines of over R1 million has also been issued to people caught breaking lockdown regulations.

CAPE TOWN - More than 500 litres of alcohol have been seized during police operations across Western Cape this past long weekend.

There were also arrests made for various offences, ranging from murder to burglary.

Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “In a concerted effort to create safety among local communities, the Western Cape police effected 712 arrests over the weekend. Other fines were issues for contraventions of the Road Traffic Management Act. The roadblocks and tracing operations are set to continue.”

