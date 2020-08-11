No injuries reported following armed robbery at Bryanston shopping centre

It is understood that two robbers stormed a jewellery store at the shopping centre.

JOHANNESBURG - There was a robbery at the Nicolway shopping centre in Bryanston on Tuesday.

It is understood that two robbers stormed a jewellery store.

Images posted on social media showed the entrances of the store closed, with shoppers waiting outside alongside paramedics and security personal.

One paramedic arrived on the scene shortly after.

“Besides people being traumatised, there are no injuries reported,” he said.

Police are still to give further details on whether any money or jewellery was taken.

ARMED ROBBERY & SHOOTING : JEWELLERY STORE. NICOLWAY CENTRE. WILLIAM NICOL DR. BRYANSTON. COJ. GP. pic.twitter.com/Mdu1SRzIxX — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) August 11, 2020

