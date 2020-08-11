NDPP's efforts to curb corruption within NPA gets R9.5m boost from German govt

Shamiela Batohi wants the public to be able to lodge complaints about any allegation of improper conduct implicating the authority or any of its members.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi said that her efforts to create a structure in her office to curb corruption in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had received a major boost.

Batohi wants the public to be able to lodge complaints about any allegation of improper conduct implicating the authority or any of its members.

The NDPP said that the German government had pledged about R9.5 million towards making this a reality.

Batohi said that the NPA had been left mired by allegations of being captured over the last decade and she wanted the authority to shed this perception and restore credibility.

“To achieve the NPA’s strategic pillars of public credibility, professionalism and accountability, the envisioned structure will give members of the public the opportunity to report any misdemeanor involving members of the NPA.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.