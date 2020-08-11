Gr 7s return to school,NASGB calls for clarity on teachers with comorbidities

There is renewed anxiety in the sector as thousands of pupils are expected back at school on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - With grade 7 pupils expected back in class on Tuesday, the National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB) is calling for greater clarity around how schools should respond to teachers with comorbidities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a four-week break for most pupils last month in response to the countries accelerating COVID-19 infection rate.

Grade 7s are set to join matrics by returning to class and although the National Association of School Governing Bodies supports the move - it admits there are still a few grey areas.

The association’s Matakanye Matakanya said: “The question of teachers with underlying conditions must be quickly addressed because it causes confusion in some schools.”

Citing a school in the Eastern Cape, Matakanya said some schools have a vast majority of teachers with comorbidities and are not sure how to proceed if these educators are to remain at home.

“Other people will disrupt schools based on that - and say “what is the need of our children going back to school when there are no teachers.”

The association has distanced itself from the school governing bodies that attempted to disrupt teaching in Gauteng last week.

It said more can be done to ensure a more efficient implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19 on school grounds.

